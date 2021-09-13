F1 2021 Discovers The Roadmap Of Its Free Content; Portimao Now Available

F1 2021: Codemasters shares when we can expect the arrival of the Imola and Jeddah circuits, as well as the 2021 season of F2. Roadmap.F1 2021 continues to receive news that brings it even closer to the real season. On September 13, the Codemasters title received some relevant content for its followers, such as the Portimao circuit, the new Aston Martin as a safety car and updates on the performance of the teams.

The next content brings us to October 2021. At some point in the month the Imola circuit will arrive, one of the cradles of motorsport that reappears again in the Formula 1 calendar. In addition, F1 Sports will be updated. It will not be until November when the 2021 F2 season arrives, in addition to the long-awaited Jeddah circuit. In the tweet under this paragraph

“We are delighted to finally launch our first free track and update our players on what’s to come in the coming months,” said Paul Jeal in a press release, Senior Director of F1 Franchises at Codemasters. “Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new circuits of the 2021 season, Jeddah will be a highlight launch a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December.”

A hot season

The new stumble by Hamilton and Verstappen at the Monza Grand Prix has completely peppered the false tranquility of the grid. F1 2021 allows you to take history from that point and turn the tide of the race. This option allows you to start the championship with the pilot you want and in the circumstances of the real world championship, which side will you be on? Another novelty this year goes through Braking Point, its unpublished story mode. In it you will embark on a narrative adventure through three seasons.

Remember that F1 2021 is available right now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC systems.