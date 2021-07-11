F1 2021: Codemasters Shares Its Launch Trailer

F1 2021: The new installment of the Formula 1 simulator is about to arrive. Meanwhile, you can already enjoy its spectacular launch trailer. F1 2021, the new installment of the popular motorsports franchise, arrives on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on July 16. To celebrate that the race is about to begin, Codemasters has published the launch trailer of the title, in which we can see both some sequences of the story mode, and several overtaking on the track. You can find the video in the header on these lines.

F1 2021: first impressions

At MeriStation we have already been able to enjoy the first races of the season. In them we have checked some aspects of Braking Point, the promising story mode of the game in which we put ourselves in the shoes of the driver, attend to the press, interact on social networks and make decisions regarding the development of the car, among other elements .

Another of the main attractions of this new installment is the career mode for two players, either sharing a team or signing for different teams. From all that we have been able to prove, we are left with “a continuous delivery, which bases the novelty on continuing to improve the structure that supports the true new generation version” and that “continues to offer a level of driving of the best that can be found in the market prior to simulators, and artificial intelligence proves once again to continue improving its behavior