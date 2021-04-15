F1 2021 announced: it’s your turn to cry the asphalt

F1 2021 was announced. There is new news on the game side this time for Formula 1. The F1 2021 game, developed by Codemasters and released by Electronic Arts, was announced at an unexpected price.

F1 2021 will debut on July 16

The most notable innovation in F1 2021, the official game of the 2021 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, was the story mode. New striking features such as the exciting story experience “Braking Point” and the two-player Career offered by F1 2021 look quite different from previous games. With the “Real Season Start”, 21 original drivers and 10 teams are waiting for you in the game, which has a completely realistic image and usage style.

The innovations that come to the game are as follows:

Braking Point – An exciting new story experience.

New game modes: Two-player Career and Real Season Start.

My team mode – Create your own driver, choose your sponsor and engine supplier, find a teammate and race as the 11th team on the grid.

Comprehensive Driver Statistics, now including focus value, and Department Events that are of great importance to the team.

Race in split screen with two player mode.

Comfortable racing options for those who want to reduce the dose of competition, new Expert options for experienced players who want more control.

In its 10th anniversary this year, the popular Career Mode offers the new Quick Practice option with updated R&D and Practice Programs.

Formula 2, the best F1 training ground, is also here: Short, mid or full season options and 2020/2021 seasonal content.

Esports – The in-game area awaits you where you can find online qualifying events and the latest news, and even watch F1 Esports Challenger and Pro Series races.

More racing options: Race Against Time, Shorter season options, Grand Prix Mode. Relive your glory with recordable auto highlights and full replays (on PC only).

Racing online in Multiplayer Mode: Social and Ranked races, the new Quick Join format, Leagues, customizable skins and Weekly Events.

F1 2021 system requirements

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1709) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX

SUGGESTED: