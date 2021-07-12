F1 2021, Analysis: The Most Faithful Championship Reaches The New Generation Of Consoles

F1 2021: Codemasters launches the first installment of the saga under the Electronic Arts seal. So are our final impressions of F1 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Codemasters returns one more year with its faithful vision of Formula 1. This edition is marked by multiple special factors for those responsible. In recent months, preparations were completed for its integration into the Electronic Arts group. F1 2021 is the first witness of that union, although its director has already admitted that the bulk of the development was still carried out independently. On the other hand, the launch of the new generation consoles leads the saga to make the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

As is often the case with this type of intergenerational sports installments, F1 2021 leaves the residue of being before a transitional video game. Take all the elements that stood out 12 months ago and outline some improvements in quality of life. If we look for the evolution of a great next-gen installment we will not find it. But its continuity does not exactly mean that it is bad. Quite the contrary: it maintains a formula that works like clockwork, whatever experience you select.

Braking Point: Formula 1 from within

The main novelty of this year is the introduction of the first complete narrative arc in the history of the franchise. Despite having flirted with certain off-court rivalries in the past, Braking Point is the first serious proposal to make a proper story mode. Its director, Lee Mather, told us during the presentation that given the popularity of Drive to Survive, the series produced by Netflix, this created an opportunity for fans to know what happens when we stop being behind the wheel.