F1 2018 Completely Free In Humble Bundle

F1 2018, which Formula 1 and racing game lovers will want to try, has become completely free in the Humble Bundle. The game will be added to your Steam library and remain in your library for unlimited time.

Humble Bundle, which has distributed many quality games to players free of charge, has come up with a new ‘Humble Freebie’ campaign. The new game included in the Humble Bundle’s free game campaign was F1 2018, worth 67 TL, allowing racing fans to push their limits.

Formula 1, which we can define as the pinnacle of motosports, allows many racing lovers to enjoy F1 with its game series. The game, which is included in the F1 game series developed by Codemasters, features the teams, F1 pilots and vehicles from the 2018 season of Formula 1.

F1 2018 completely free:

Of course, if you are a current follower of Formula 1, returning to F1’s 2018 season can be both positive and negative for you. If you want to recall the 2018 season, relive the tracks and vehicles, or prefer the mechanics that came with the latest games, you can try this game.

However, if you want to play Formula 1 with current pilots, vehicles, teams and tracks instead of going back to 2018, add this game to your library anyway. Because if you want to switch to the current season, you can take a look at the season modes developed by third party developers.

How to get F1 2018 for free?

You have limited time to get F1 2018 for free. The game will be free on the Humble Bundle until August 10, 23:00. To add the game to your Steam library, simply follow the steps below:

First, login to Humble Bundle from this link or create one if you don’t have one.

Then click on the ‘Get the game’ text on this page to get the game. (If Steam is not linked to your Humble Bundle account, link it.)

‘Order Complete!’ After reaching the page, click on ‘Preview Your Email’ option.

Click on the ‘Redeem Now’ option under the game visual on the page that opens here. Then, go down on the page that opens and click on ‘Reveal your Steam key’.

Enter the code you see in Steam manually or click the ‘Redeem’ option below and be directed to Steam and complete the process.



