F.I.S.T. Gains Support For Nvidia’s DLSS Technology

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is now available for computers, and those with Nvidia cards will be able to enjoy all game content with DLSS technology support, in addition to Reflex and Ray Tracing.

According to the card manufacturer, it guarantees a performance improvement of up to 3x in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing, which is used everywhere in F.I.S.T. With DLSS enabled, the game runs at 60 FPS in 4K with Ray Tracing, on all cards above the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Finally, the game can have its latency reduced by 45% thanks to Reflex, and it was also said that on notebooks DLSS allows for an even better experience with all settings at maximum and fluid frame rate.