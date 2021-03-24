F-150: 1st Ford electric appears ‘camouflaged’

Ford’s new electric car, the F-150, was seen on Tuesday (23) in the United States. The 100% battery-powered vehicle appeared with a cover that “camouflaged” its design in the photos released by the InsideEvs portal.

Not much is yet known about the specifications of Ford’s new vehicle, but it is expected to be one of the main rivals of Tesla Cybertruck and GM’s electric Hummer. In the past few months, questions about the car’s design have run through the internet. It is not known whether Ford will keep the light bar at the front, a trademark of the brand’s pickup trucks.

The photos reveal a cutout on the camouflage cover exactly where the fuel tank cover on the ICE F-150 was, indicating that the camouflage may have been reused or that the loading entrance to the F-150 EV will be located in the same location. The wheels also look exclusive, but they were painted black to hide the design.

Plans

The brand’s plans for trams are ambitious. The automaker announced in February that it will invest US $ 1 billion to transform its factory in Germany into the first center of the brand dedicated exclusively to the production of electric cars. The factory has been active for 90 years and the transformation is seen as a symbolic act of the automaker’s transition to the future with less pollutants.