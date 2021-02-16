EzRecorder 330 from Avermedia, review. capture

We analyze the new “standalone” capturer with options to record retro consoles in a simple way. A powerful and easy-to-use bet.

The world of capturers offers proposals for all tastes. From those that are connected to the computer board to the classic ones that act as an intermediary between the console and our compatible. In recent years, the presence of a more agile and direct type of capturer has also grown: the one that works standalone, and can capture without the need for a PC. This is the case of the Avermedia EzRecorder 330, which went on sale this February and that we have been able to test for several days. The result is most surprising. Ability to capture and stream without a PC and also with an addition designed for those who want to capture -or broadcast- retro-style games. We show you.

The EzRecorder 330 supports a resolution of 4K and 60 frames per second, the image output has the same resolution although its capacity to capture is 1080p and 60fps. Encodes videos in H.265, lets you schedule recordings, make highlights with a single button, and stream directly. It has a compact design in which we find different possibilities: connect the hdmi cables, the power adapter, an ethernet cable to broadcast live and two spaces to store the contents: a micro sd or a hard disk. Among its possibilities, the presence of an AV IN connector also stands out, which allows you to connect old consoles through composite, but we will talk about this later.

The device, in short, is a plug and play manual. Once we have it connected to the current, we simply have to connect the hdmi of our console to the capturer and remove another cable that goes directly to the screen or monitor. The management of this device is carried out through a remote control that allows us to choose the quality of the video and the screenshots, as well as managing the content that we are recording on the memory disk. We can schedule recordings, make highlights or record directly to where we want, with the ability, in addition, to be able to edit the videos from the same device.

The simplicity with which we can use the capturer is surprising, because in a few minutes we can capture at good quality and then transfer it wherever we want. It should be noted that the maximum level of quality that allows -optimal- serves to reach 40mb per second, a figure that is similar to the maximum level of quality that we can see in YouTube videos due to its compression. It is true that everything related to the management of the contents from the same device is somewhat less comfortable, since editing parts of the captured raw is not as agile as we could do it from the PC with a capturer adapted to it. But deep down, it’s the price to pay for using a standalone device like this.