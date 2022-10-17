Ezra Miller Pleads Not Quilty to Burglary, Faces 26 Years in Prison

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a Vermont home earlier this year.

The Flash actor remotely appeared before the Supreme Court of the state of Green Mountain today (October 17), and he faces 26 years in prison and a fine of $ 2,000 (1,755 pounds) if he is found guilty in connection with the incident, which was reported to the police after leaving the home of the owner of Isaac The distiller seized several bottles of alcohol.

During the court appearance, Miller was told to stay away from the Distiller, and was also banned from communicating with Vermont resident Aiden Early as part of the conditions of their release.

Miller agreed to five conditions, the actor told the judge (after the deadline): “I understand.” The actor will have to return to court in the future for proceedings on this issue.

The charges are among the legal issues surrounding Miller: the actor was arrested in Hawaii in March for hooliganism and harassment after reportedly becoming “agitated” and “yelling obscenities” at other people singing karaoke in a bar.

The following month, they were detained again in Hawaii for an alleged violent incident when they were asked to leave a private residence in Pahoa after allegedly throwing a chair that hit a woman on the head.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes demanded a protective court order against Miller and claimed the use of “violence, intimidation, threats of violence, fear, paranoia, delirium and drugs for detention.” influence a young Tokatu teenager.”

A 12-year-old child, their mother and their neighbor were issued a protection order against the Flash actor the same month after reporting the incident at a public meeting on February 2.

In August, Miller said they had begun treatment for “complex mental health issues,” saying in a statement: “Having recently experienced a period of severe crisis, I now realize that I suffer from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. .

“I want to apologize to everyone for disturbing and upsetting me with my past behavior. I am determined to do the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

A series of troubles has cast doubt on Miller’s future as The Flash in the DC extended universe, and Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly supported the actor’s decision to seek treatment. Flash is still scheduled to be released in 2023, although it was reported in June that CEO David Zaslav was facing a “crisis” over how to handle the negative press.