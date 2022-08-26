Ezra Miller is Reportedly Meeting with WB Discovery Executives to Save Flash

Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour for the past couple of weeks, and their last stop was reportedly a meeting with Warner Bros. film department executives.

THR reports that Miller and their agent Scott Metzger met with WB film company chairmen Michael De Luca and Pam Abdi, where they reportedly apologized for drawing negative attention to “The Flash.” It is reported that Miller also confirmed his commitment to the film, which is rumored to be under threat due to a flurry of controversies surrounding the actor.

Miller is said to have sought the meeting after reports surfaced that the film might be canceled, not least because Flash is reportedly “one of their favorite characters,” according to one of THR’s sources. It is reported that Miller apologized and reaffirmed his commitment to caring.

According to THR, the mood around the “Flash” on WB Discovery has improved recently, helped by high audience test scores and Miller’s recent face change.

However, even if WB Discovery continues to work on The Flash, Miller’s problems are far from solved. The actor has problems with the law in several states, including a burglary charge in Vermont. They were also accused of grooming a teenager. Miller only recently reappeared after suddenly deleting his Instagram and disappearing.

After their reappearance, Miller apologized for their recent behavior, saying they suffer from “complex mental health issues.”

“Having recently experienced a period of severe crisis, I now realize that I suffer from complex mental health problems, and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said earlier this month. “I want to apologize to everyone for disturbing and upsetting me with my past behavior. I am determined to do the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

Meanwhile, WB Discovery is said to be preparing for several scenarios, including the complete cancellation of the film. “Flash” is one of the many difficulties that the studio is currently facing amid the negative reaction to the cancellation of “Batgirl” and much more.

As for Miller, they will appear in a Vermont court on September 27 to stand trial on burglary charges.

