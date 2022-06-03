Ezekiel actor comments on the ending of “Walking Dead Ends” with the 11th season

The star of “The Walking Dead” Hari Payton recently commented on the series ending with the 11th season. Debuting in 2010, “The Walking Dead” focuses on an ever-changing cast of characters who survive the years after a viral zombie outbreak that led to the downfall of human civilization. Payton joined the long-running horror series in season 7 as Ezekiel, the leader of the monarchical community known as the Kingdom.

In 2020, the AMC network announced that season 11 would be the last season of The Walking Dead. However, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down, as at least three additional TV series are planned, one of which is dedicated to Daryl, a series about Negan and Maggie called “Island of the Dead” and an anthology series called “Tales of the Walking Dead”. in each episode, the stories are dedicated to a different character. In the coming years, it is also planned to release a trilogy of films about the former host of the series Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Related: Season 11 of “The Walking Dead” Repeats every last season (to set the finale)

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, actor Ezekiel Payton shared his thoughts on the completion of the 11th season of The Walking Dead. The star admits that the finality of the situation has yet to be realized. He claims that he did not feel the gravity of the situation, but understands that the 11th season of “The Walking Dead” marks the end of a large part of his life. Read what Payton said below.

“It’s funny, I still don’t feel like it’s real. We have filmed the last episodes of the show, but they will not be broadcast for several months. I’ll start to feel like it’s over. But the truth is, I just got back to Los Angeles and I still have boxes that I haven’t unpacked, I feel like everything is still too new and I haven’t said goodbye yet. I’m sure it will hit me at some point, but to be honest, it still hasn’t touched me. It was so busy that I barely had time to realize it all. But I’m sure that day is coming. and it’s going to be interesting. I shed a few tears with a few friends, definitely, I knew I wouldn’t see them for a while, but yeah, I don’t think it dawned on me that it was over.”

Although Payton has only been a part of the show since season 7, unlike Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier), who has survived the series since the very first season, the five-year stretch is an outstanding feat for a show where even the biggest characters are not immune from a brutal death. Over the years, the actor seems to have made friends with his film colleagues and crew members. He admits that he shed tears with some of his colleagues when they said goodbye after completing the main photo shoot. However, the actor assures that the seriousness of the situation has not touched him yet.

Payton’s Ezekiel has been a fan favorite since his debut as the Tiger tamer King in season 7. The charming royal facade of the ruler, which masked his more humble roots as a zookeeper and public theater actor, endeared Payton to the show’s wide audience. Although the actor claims that the reality of all this has not yet been realized, perhaps when the finale of the series “The Walking Dead” finally airs, Payton can finally feel the full weight of the absence of the show.