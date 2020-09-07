Eyes turned to tomorrow for iPhone 12!

September means two big events for the tech world: IFA and new iPhone models. Both events have turned into a huge mess due to the corona virus outbreak and will not appear as we have been accustomed to for years.

IFA 2020 is held face-to-face with a limited number of participants, and most of the companies organize online promotional events. It is still unknown how Apple will follow in promoting the iPhone 12.

All eyes are on Apple for the iPhone 12 launch date!

Although there will be a small delay due to the epidemic, Apple announced that the new iPhones will become official in a few weeks. The date of September 8 was indicated in the leaked reports. Jon Prosser, known for leaks in the tech world, repeats that Apple will make a press release on September 8 (21:00 ET).

Mark Gurman claims that no products will be introduced tomorrow, September 8, and that the iPhone 12 launch date will be announced with this press release.

Considering that the company launches the launch about two weeks after sending the invitations: If Apple sends an invitation on September 8, it may hold the iPhone 12 promotional event on September 22nd. Pre-orders are expected to begin in October.

It is repeated that not all models will be available for sale at the same time. According to the report, iPhone 12 will be available for purchase in October, while other models in the series, including the iPhone 12 Pro, will go on sale in November.



