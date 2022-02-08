Eyes Today on These 19 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Bitcoin’s price tried to reclaim the $45,000 level. So far it has failed to do so, but the overall market sentiment has changed dramatically. Over the last 24 hours, its total market capitalization has increased by nearly $50 billion and has managed to reclaim $2 trillion. Altcoin projects, the number of which exceeds 9,000, also have an impact on this. Altcoins are generally affected by changes, integrations and updates in their networks. For this reason, investors follow the developments in altcoin projects.

Here are the developments experienced/will happen today for 19 altcoins

WhiteBIT lists Gala Games (GALA).

XT.com listed Zilliqa (ZIL) with Tether (USDT) parity at 11:00 CEST.

OKX has listed Everdome (DOME) with USDT pair.

LBank will list Arweave (AR) in the evening with USDT parity.

MEXC Global will list the Router Protocol (ROUTE) with USDT parity.

Cryptocurrency exchange LBank will host a question and answer event for Radio Caca (RACA).

xHashtag (XTAG) will perform multichain expansion.

LBank will list Buff Doge Coin (DOGECOIN) with USDT parity.

UniWorld (UNW) has completed the Unichain roadmap update.

Spywold (SPY) is hosting a question and answer event with the Reward for Passion Token team, which rewards the fans for supporting their team, at 21.00 CET.

Shardus (ULT) will conduct a live broadcast where it will convey the developments for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Pirate Chain (ARRR) will attend the MYOFB meetup in Miami.

Kommunitas (KOM) will hold a special sales tour with Pirate x Pirate.

Jupiter (JUP) will broadcast live on Youtube and the questions of the participants will be answered.

Alpha Finance (ALPHA) held a meeting at Alpha Homora to provide information on future plans.

Hedera (HBAR) held a webinar about the launch of version 2.0 of their smart contracts.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is holding a community meeting where the team will relay updates.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s NFT marketplace lists the Kryptomon (KMON) NFT collection. The project has worked with Binance before – today’s listing is done as a runoff.

Binance lists Woo Network (WOO).