Eyes on These 6 Altcoins This Week: Here’s the To-Do List!

We have compiled the most important altcoin partnership, update, launch and launchpad events of the week planned for the coming days. Let’s take a look at some of the upcoming major crypto events…

Here are the upcoming altcoin events of the week

In the first news, the MEXC Global exchange is adding support for the THOR Wallet DEX. The listing will take place on May 20 with TGT/USDT trading pairs. In addition, THOR Wallet DEX is a cross chain mobile compatible DEX platform. As part of the listing, 500 random participants will be selected to receive a 10 UsDT bonus. Official announcement:

According to a new announcement, stakers will be able to redeem their metaverse tokens outside of VEMP, users are required to hold 10,000 VEMP tokens with two locks. As a result, VEMP token is expected to positively impact tokenomics and transform it into a deflationary asset.

Play-to-win (P2E) game Rebel Bots Land will be released soon. The launch will take place on the second yacht in 2022. Also, Rebel bots are launching a land sale. The land sale will help prepare interested players for the upcoming Xoil Wars. Details…

Trava Finance has announced that it will soon launch governance VI. In line with the upcoming governance launch, Trava Finance’s TravaKnight NFT went live on April 28. Also, management version 1 will go live on May 19, 2022. Specifically, the management launch will include weekly and warm-up rewards.

EOS is launching its new codebase called Mandel. The launch has been in operation for a while. The Mandel network will also be directly from EOSIO 2.0. In addition, the upcoming hardfork will include:

Contract pays

Advanced configurable blockchains

Configurable WASM limits

As part of the upcoming Mandel launch, Hard forks will be released on May 19, 2022.

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, now supports Ellipsis (EPS) tokens. Ellipsis has also announced plans for token migration and plan change to EPX. From May 18, 2022, Binance begins trading EPX/USDT and EPX/USDT.