Eyes On These 15 Altcoins: They Are Trending In Binance Markets!

Publishing important news and statistics on altcoin projects, CrytoDiffer shared the 15 trending and most sought-after altcoin projects on the cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance. Now, as Somagnews, we are focusing on trending altcoin projects on Binance as of January 8, 2022.

Trending altcoin projects on Binance (BNB)

BNB, the cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, is in the first place among the most sought-after altcoins today. In the second place, there is FTM, in the 30th rank according to the market value. Polkadot (DOT), which is ranked 9th by market capitalization, is third in the list. The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, was only able to be fourth these days, when it was just above $ 42 thousand. Leading altcoin ETH comes in fifth place and is currently hovering around $3200. Solana (SOL), which shined as a rival of ETH in the past months and reached its new ATH, is trading at the level of 140 dollars at the time of writing and is in the sixth place on the list. In seventh place is SHIB; After a dizzying rally in November, it is trading at $0.000029 at the time of writing and is 13th by market cap.

Eighth place is ATOM, which is 19th in the market capitalization ranking. It is followed by LINK, ranking 16th by market cap. LINK is followed by MATIC, in 15th place in terms of market capitalization. Cardano (ADA), which is in the seventh place with its market value, can find itself in the eleventh place in our list. Decantraland (MANA), which ranks 12th in the crypto market in terms of size, draws attention. LUNA, which is 10 by market value, is 13th on the list. The last two places on the list are shared by AVAX and ICP, respectively.