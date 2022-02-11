Eyes Of Fire: Terrifying And Spectacular Trailer For The Remake Of Stephen King’s Classic

Eyes Of Fire: The remake of the 1984 film Firestarter based on the work of Stephen King shows a spectacular trailer full of action: premiere in May 2022. Eyes of Fire, the new remake of the 1984 film Firestarter based on the Stephen King classic, can be seen in a spectacular new trailer that you can see at the top of this story. It is a new version of the thriller from almost 40 years ago, adding numerous novelties while staying true to the essence of the original, according to Jason Blum from the production company Blumhouse (The Invisible Man). Thus, this new version that presents large doses of action, terror and even a superheroic touch will be released on May 13, 2022 in the United States in theaters and on the Peacock streaming platform. In Spain we will have to wait a little longer to see it.

If you play with fire you will get burned

“Andy (Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon, Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run for more than a decade in a desperate attempt to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong, American Horror Story , Tomorrow’s War) from a shadowy US agency hell-bent on harnessing his incredible gift to turn fire into a weapon of mass destruction.”

“Andy taught Charlie how to harness her strange power, usually triggered by anger or pain. But when Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes increasingly difficult to control. After an unexpected incident reveals the location of her family, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian) sets out to find Charlie to get her once and for all. But Charlie has other plans ”, we can read in her official synopsis.

The music for Ojos de Fuego is provided by the legendary John Carpenter (Halloween, Christine, The Fog) and the composers of the Halloween franchise, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Filmmaker Keith Thomas (The Vigil) is directing the film from a screenplay by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills) based on the Stephen King novel Eyes of Fire.