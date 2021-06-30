Exynos with AMD GPU Beats All Phones On The Market Under Test

Exynos: This Tuesday (29), the leak specialist Ice Universe published an image of a supposed result of the new Exynos processor with AMD RDNA2 GPU in 3DMark’s Wild Life test. The model’s performance surprised by reaching a total of 8,134 points in the overall item, enough to surpass any other processor developed for cell phones.

The supposed component achieved a 53% performance increase over its predecessor, the Exynos 2100, and even surpassed the mighty Snapdragon 888, which averaged 5,295 and 5,382 points in the test, respectively. The model was even able to beat Apple’s A14 Bionic processor, which registered around 7671 points.

As Ice Universe points out, the tested model uses the A77 architecture, which is old and was released in 2019. The informant states that each test has different results and that it is necessary to wait for more data to better understand the capability of the supposed new Exynos.

However, the informant did not provide further information about stress tests, which assess the persistence of performance over long periods of use. The metric is important as it often reveals problems with overheating or loss of performance, something that occurs on processors with the RDNA2 GPU, according to other rumors. It is noteworthy that the effect is common and usually happens in most chips.

Supposedly, the new Exynos will be officially unveiled in July by Samsung. It remains to wait for more information from the South Korean.