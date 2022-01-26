Exynos 2200: Samsung Details Top-Of-The-Line Chip In New Video

Exynos 2200: The manufacturer Samsung has released the official presentation video of the Exynos 2200, the new top-of-the-line mobile processor from the South Korean manufacturer.

The chip was presented a few days ago, but only now has an introductory video material with even more detailed explanations about how it works.

Check out:

“Play is over. Introducing the new Exynos 2200, the chip that is here to change the gaming experience on mobile devices,” reads the clip right at the beginning.

In addition to 5G connectivity for online games with less latency, the processor has a GPU called Xclipse with AMD’s RDNA2 architecture — the same as that found in consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and with support for the ray tracing effect, which allows the display of more realistic and immersive graphics.

The clip also highlights how the chip can be used to keep multiple apps open at the same time for multitasking and monitor power consumption in all segments of the device, thanks to a technology called AMIGO. The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) has also been improved and ensures even more optimal use of Artificial Intelligence resources.

The Exynos 2200 will be seen for the first time in the Galaxy S22 line of smartphones, which Samsung is expected to announce on February 9 this year.