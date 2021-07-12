Exynos 2200 Can Overtake Snapdragon 895 With Performance

Exynos 2200 can overtake Snapdragon 895 with its performance. Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor passed the 3D Mark’s Wild Life test a while ago and scored an impressive 8134. The processor, which overtakes Snapdragon 888, is said to be able to overtake Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship, which is currently also known as Snapdragon 895.

Twitter user nicknamed TheGalox stated that the Exynos 2200 is the first processor that can overtake its direct competitor Snapdragon series processor with both cognitive and graphics performance.

The Exynos 2200 is expected to do a better job at GPU-intensive tasks than Apple’s A15 Bionic processor. However, on the CPU side, Apple’s processor is said to be ahead again.

There is no concrete information to support these claims about the Exynos 2200 yet. Although the hit rate in TheGalox’s past posts is high, it is better to be cautious about its new predictions.