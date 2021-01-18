Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 888: performance test of chipset

Last week Samsung made its new line of flagship smartphones official, with the arrival of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra trio. While Brazil – and much of the world – receives versions of the three devices equipped with the Exynos 2100, the new top-of-the-line processor from the South Korean company, some markets, such as the United States, for example, will receive their own edition, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

Samsung, when announcing its new processor, pointed out that it will gain up to 40% more performance compared to the Exynos 990, its predecessor. With that, the question arises: what is the performance of the chipset compared to the rival of this generation, the Snapdragon 888? The Beebom channel on YouTube posted a video with the first impressions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and released the results of Geekbench and Antutu tests for the two processors.

According to figures released by YouTuber, Qualcomm’s processor wins in all Geekbench test scenarios, whether multi or single-core. Check out the results:

Exynos 2100:

Single-Core Score: 1074

Multi-core Score: 3335

Snapdragon 888:

Single-Core Score: 1139

Multi-core Score: 3810

In Antutu tests, Samsung’s new processor also lags behind the numbers and the Snapdragon 888 outperforms overall chipset performance. Check out the results:

Exynos 2100:

CPU: 175917

GPU: 266031

MEM: 118303

UX: 83077

Snapdragon 888:

CPU: 197454

GPU: 319439

MEM: 124036

UX: 99918

It is worth mentioning that the two processors are manufactured with a 5 nanometer architecture and come with support for a 5G network connection. However, they differ in their graphics card – Samsung’s chipset has an integrated Mali G-78 MP 14 GPU, while Qualcomm’s has the Adreno 660.