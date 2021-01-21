Exynos 2100 shows instability in test on Galaxy S21 Ultra

Presented with great pomp at the last CES 2021, the Exynos chip seems to have become the darling of Samsung and the big bet of the South Korean for this year. With the Exynos 2100 as the top of the line to equip its premium cell phones, the company is already considering using the 5 nm SoC in notebooks and desktops.

Despite the manufacturer’s optimism, it stands to reason that some users, resentful of the criticized performance of the Exynos 990, wonder if the new 2100 is really “all of that”. Now, a test made available on YouTube by the Korean channel Techmong places devices with the two versions face to face: the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S20 Ultra, the latter with the Snapdragon 865.

Running several benchmarks, Techmong concluded that, although the Exynos 2100 has outperformed its “older brother”, there have been cases where Samsung’s new chipset has performed below expectations, specifically in terms of temperature, considered after using the hardware in high speeds during prolonged use.

The tests

In Primate Labs’ Geekbench test and Futuremark’s 3D Mark tool Wild Life, the Exynos 2100 achieved a score well above that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Snapdragon 865. But, in the two tests carried out, the maximum temperature of the S21 Ultra reached 6º C above the S20, reaching 38.8º C.

In the Sling Shot Extreme test, also from the 3D Mark tool, the S20 gave change and reached a higher score, not to mention the temperature variation that was 32º C to 35º C, against 34º C to 40º C of the S21 Ultra.

After the tests were finished, what was noticed was that the maximum temperatures were 45.5º C in the S21 Ultra and 42.4º C in the S20 Ultra, a difference that can be considered small. However, it revealed that the Exynos 2100 tends to lose power when it is in a very long period of high performance.