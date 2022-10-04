Exxen will broadcast all Champions League and Europa League matches for free this week

Exxen has launched a “5 days of free viewing” campaign for football fans. As part of the campaign, new members of the platform will be able to watch European Cup competitions, including the Champions League, for free for 5 days.

As part of the promotion, which is valid from today, football fans will be able to watch Champions League matches for free, which will be held in the coming days. Free matches will start tonight. All matches today will be like this:

Bayern Munich – Viktoria Plzen (October 4, 19:45)

Marseille – Sporting Lisbon (October 4, 19:45)

Liverpool – Rangers (October 4, 22:00)

Ajax – Naples (October 4, 22:00)

Porto – Leverkusen (October 4, 22:00)

Brugge – Atletico Madrid (October 4, 22:00)

Inter – Barcelona (October 4, 22:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt – Tottenham (October 4, 22:00)

How to benefit from the campaign?

All you have to do to participate in the campaign is go to the Exxen Spor homepage by clicking on this link and become a participant. With the subscription you have created, you can watch Champions League matches for free for 5 days.