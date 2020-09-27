Extraterrestrial Voters: NASA Astronaut to Vote in Elections

In November, citizens of the United States will go to the polls once again. In the presidential elections, the astronaut on the International Space Station will also vote.

Elections are one of the opportunities for people to express their views. In the presidential elections of the United States to be held in November, the American people will try to make their voice heard.

One of these sounds will come from outside of our planet. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, who is on duty at the International Space Station, will also be able to use the game in the elections. Thus, we will see a vote from outside the world.

Calls for polls in the USA continue

The US elections are actually different from the elections in our country. For presidential candidates to appear in the White House, 270 out of 538 delegates must win the vote. Whoever wins an election in a state wins all senators in that state. Participation in the election process generally does not reach the expected level.

Astronaut Kate Rubins, who was announced to have the right to vote before the elections to be held on November 3 this year, said in a statement, “I think it is really important for everyone to vote.” found in the description.

“If we can do this from space, I guess it won’t be too difficult for humans on earth to do it,” Rubins said. he continued. Rubins is currently in Star City in Russia with two other astronauts. The astronaut, who will go to space in October, will spend 6 months in the ISS.

Call to vote from astronaut

Rubins stated that reasons such as being in low orbit will not prevent him from exercising his right to vote. He also stated that voting is very important in terms of participation in democracy, and said that voting from space is an honor.

The USA is essentially a group of countries that coexist, and Houston, where NASA is located, is known as the home of many astronauts, including Rubins. Houston state laws allow people to vote from space in elections. Astronauts vote remotely with mission control. Rubins also voted from space with Shane Kimbrough in 2016.



