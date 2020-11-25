Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth endorsed a third party

Extraction 2 is on its way, after the success it had on Netflix. A few months ago the popular producer of the “Avengers: Endgame” films, Joe Russo, had announced the preparation of the second film.

But, with actor Chris Hemsworth’s thank you video, it seems that more than a sequel to Extraction is confirmed.

During his speech of appreciation, which gave for the victory as the best action actor of the year at the People’s Choice Awards, precisely for the leading role in “Extraction.”

You can watch the full speech below, where Hemsworth is told that they are working on ‘some more’. So not just one, but another one.

So it seems reasonable to point out that there are rolling plans for a “Extraction 3” on Netflix as well.

At the moment there are no scheduled dates for the premiere of part 2, much less for part 3, but the good news is that they are ready for both, all parts.



