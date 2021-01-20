Expresso do Amanhã: series renewed for season 3 on TNT

The 2nd season of Expresso do Amanhã (Snowpiercer, in the original) has not yet officially debuted, but TNT has already taken the opportunity to announce that the dystopian production will be renewed for a 3rd season. The series, which won TNT’s most-watched debut title since 2018’s The Alienist, reached 32 million viewers with its first episodes.

The cast features Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Steven Ogg.

The series also features Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Ronblatt and Scott Derrickson as executive producers, as well as several members of the original film team as production consultants.

Find out more about what’s next at Expresso do Amanhã

Based on a French graphic novel, written by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the eponymous film adapted from it, Expresso do Amanhã tells the story of passengers on a huge train all divided into luxuries and perks for the wealthiest and misery for the poorest.

The plot also questions social justice and the class struggle in an inventive and symbolic way, since all conflicts are due to the survival of the most oppressed group. At the end of season 1, the survivors of the revolution are trying to stay calm and better understand what has been going on.

Layton (Daveed Diggs) was emerging as the leader of the train, but it is discovered that Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and coming on a rival train. Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks leaving to prevent him from invading the Snowpiercer.

Thus, in the 2nd season, we will see an even more dangerous installed revolt.

The new episodes of Expresso do Amanhã will open on January 25 on TNT. In Brazil, the production can be seen by Netflix.