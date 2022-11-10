Expressing Interest in The Purchase, Ryan Reynolds Received Applause at The Senators’ Game

Owning one football team is not enough for Ryan Reynolds. This man wants to buy another team, and this time his eyes are on the Ottawa Senators. One way or another, the actor may end up buying the team. His status and marketing tactics can also help the team get more information.

So far, his marketing campaigns have greatly benefited Wrexham AFC, co-owned by Rob McElhenny. But won’t his Vancouver roots get in the way? It turns out that this is not the case.

Ryan Reynolds greeted the Ottawa Senators game against the Vancouver Canucks with thunderous applause.

The Deadpool star appeared at the Canadian Tire Center at the match between the Ottawa Senators and the Vancouver Canucks. At the entrance to the VIP room, the guest was greeted with a standing ovation and applause. The applause is a sign that, despite his Vancouver roots, the Ottawa Senators are more than ready for the actor to buy the team!

This man had previously been a guest on The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show, where he expressed a desire to buy the team. The team went on sale on November 5 after the sudden death of its long-time owner Eugene Melink. He bought the team in 2003 and died at the age of 62 due to certain health complications. His daughters Anna and Olivia continue to oversee the activities of the collective.

On the show, the actor explained to Fallon that he needed to join a consortium to buy the team. The Hollywood superstar is a very wealthy man, but the price tag of the team, which is currently estimated at $ 525 million, is too high for him. He needs to quickly find a partner with “very deep pockets”, otherwise he will simply buy a US senator. After receiving the title of lord, Ryan Reynolds hopes to add another feather to his hat.

Do you think he will cope well with the role of the owner of the hockey team?