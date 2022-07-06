Exposing Bridgerton’s Whistledown Improves Eloise & Daphne’s Story in Season 3

The revelation of Lady Whistledown’s identity ends season 2 of Bridgerton on a dramatic note, but it could also make the story of Season 3 between Eloise and Daphne better. The focus of each season of the historical romantic drama Netflix is a novel involving one of the Bridgerton children, although there are also stories involving other siblings. In the third season of Bridgerton, there is an opportunity to use one of the plots of the book to improve the relationship between Eloise and Daphne.

The second season of “Bridgerton” is dedicated to the search for Anthony’s wife (Jonathan Bailey) and the possible relationship of enemies to lovers with Kate (Simone Ashley), although it also has a secondary plot in which Eloise (Claudia Jesse) continues her search for the identity of Lady Whistledown. Eloise is especially set up after Queen Charlotte (Golda Rochevel) accuses her of being an anonymous gossip columnist. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) spends the season trying to hide her identity from her best friend, and exposes Heloise’s unsupervised visits to Theo (Calum Lynch) and other political radicals, trying to remove Queen Charlotte’s suspicions from her. In the finale of the second season of the series “Bridgerton”, Eloise learns Penelope’s secret and angrily tells her about it. Eloise and Penelope argue, which causes a huge gap in their friendship.

Although the exposure of Lady Whistledown has destroyed the friendship between Eloise and Penelope, it may also strengthen the relationship between Eloise and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). The two of them don’t seem to have a very strong sibling bond, especially compared to Eloise’s relationship with Benedict due to their unconventional passions and dislike of social restrictions or even the dynamics of Daphne and Anthony. The two older Bridgerton sisters seem to have little in common; Daphne was willing to enter society to find a husband, while Eloise resists the idea of marriage and prefers to spend time reading. However, the conflict that follows Eloise’s disclosure of Lady Whistledown may bring Eloise and Daphne closer together. Now that Heloise has broken off her friendship with Penelope, she can find another companion to confide in her. In the third season of Bridgerton, Eloise may have the opportunity to turn to her older sister for comfort and advice.

The 3rd season of “Bridgerton” should bring Daphne and Eloise closer

Daphne was a great mouthpiece and voice of reason for Anthony during his journey to find a wife in the second season of Bridgerton. However, Daphne could definitely help with non-romantic problems. She is a very sensitive and caring person who definitely knows how to comfort Eloise, especially since Daphne knows what it feels like when Lady Whistledown’s words hurt. Daphne may also be the one to help Eloise and Penelope forge their friendship, as she knows firsthand how incredibly close they were.

Daphne and Eloise don’t have a deep emotional connection, but Bridgerton’s story in season three could change that. Eloise’s discovery of Lady Whistledown may lead her to seek solace in Daphne, or perhaps the astute Daphne will be able to talk to her younger sister to find out what is bothering her. Bridgerton should take the chance to make the relationship between Eloise and Daphne stronger and better than before.