Explosive theory of “Very Strange Cases” reveals the real father of Eleven

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, volume 1

The identity of the father of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can always be the subject of speculation, but one mind-blowing theory of “Very Strange Cases” offers a potential answer. Since escaping from Hawkins National Laboratory in 1983, Eleven has always struggled to find a truly stable family situation. Her time with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) seemed difficult, albeit constant, until his supposed death in season three. At this point, the Buyers took Eleven into their family and moved to California. The 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” further shook the family situation of Eleven, when Joyce (Winona Ryder) left with Murray (Brett Gelman) to save Hopper in Kamchatka, so she was removed from Eleven’s life for an indefinite period of time. Shortly after Joyce and Murray left for Russia, Eleven returned back to the clutches of Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Riser) and, surprisingly, Dr. Martin Brenner.

Potential candidates for the role of the father of Eleven, such as Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), have reasonable evidence, but nothing is confirmed. The second season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” showed that the biological mother of the Eleventh was a woman named Terry Ives (Aimee Mullins), who began taking part in MKUltra in 1969. Eleven was born in 1971, which means Ives was pregnant with her when she was still involved with MKUltra. . The prequel novel of the TV series “Very Strange Things” “Suspicious Thoughts” reveals that the father of Eleven is a man named Andrew Rich, who met with Ives during her work at MKUltra until his death, fighting in the Vietnam War. At the same time, novels sometimes contradict the series, which makes their status in the canon questionable at best. Meanwhile, the “Very Strange Cases” themselves never give an official answer.

However, one theory (via Reddit) offers a wild but strangely plausible answer to the question of who is the father of Eleven. After Dr. Brenner took him in for long-term experiments, Henry Creel became the number one (Jamie Campbell Bower) and, eventually, the Eternal, powerful villain of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases”. The theory suggests that Dr. Brenner created his subsequent test subjects, actually using sperm Number One, which at the time of birth at least the Eleventh would have been of age. If this theory were true, then the connection of One with Eleven is much stronger than assumed, and makes such moments in “Very Strange Cases”, like the massacre in Hawkins laboratory, much more sinister. Here is the theory explained in more detail.

Father of Eleven number one

Dr. Brenner realized the potential of Henry Creel/Number One. Although not all subjects after the First could have been created with the DNA of the First, it is not so improbable to believe that Brenner would have used genetics Number One in this way. Number One and Eleven formed a close bond with each other, with Number One trusting her and helping her try to leave Hawkins’ lab. While “Very Strange Cases” reveals the identity of the First and proves that he massively manipulated Eleven, it is clear that Number One has found a powerful connection with her. The abilities of the Eleven also have similarities to the abilities of the First. The main example of this is the fact that her telekinetic abilities respond to the advice of One to search for memories that are considered both “sad” and “evil”.

At first glance, it may seem that Eleven’s brown hair and eyes contradict this theory, especially considering that her mother has the same blonde hair and blue eyes as One. However, the younger self is shown with darker hair. In addition, Eleven’s hair and eyes could have been carried off by Victor and Virginia Creel, respectively. With that said, since there are powerful characters like Eleven in “Very Strange Cases” who otherwise wouldn’t exist in the real world, anything is possible within the secret confines of Hawkins’ lab, including some genetic differences. For example, it is possible that Dr. Brenner altered Eleven as an embryo to remove or add certain genes, whether to hide the fact that One is the father of Eleven, or for a completely different reason. Be that as it may, there is important evidence supporting the father’s theory of “Very Strange Things”: Brenner’s motive to create more objects like One.

Dr. Brenner’s subjects got their powers from number one

It is a mistake to assume that Dr. Brenner’s subjects received their abilities only with the help of psychedelics and salt baths with sensory deprivation. While this tactic may reveal and enhance extraordinary abilities, the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” through Henry Creel suggests the possibility that psychic abilities may be innate. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that the children from the Hawkins laboratory in “Very Strange Cases” may have some kind of implanted genetic predisposition to the abilities that Dr. Brenner would like to develop in them. The mother of Eleven participated in Brenner’s MKUltra experiments and had to be subjected to any controlling and manipulative tactics he would apply to her.