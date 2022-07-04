Explosive Golden Ring Mod Adds avatar fire magic to the lands between

Thanks to a new mod, Elden Ring players can now use the power of fire magic from Avatar: The Last Airbender against its enemies in the open world of the Interland. FromSoftware’s latest role-playing game has been a hit since its launch earlier this year, and one of its main features is the freedom players get to create their own tarnished character and explore the violent game world at their own pace.

Thanks to the huge range of Elden Ring character creation tools, players can even transfer characters from other games and popular franchises to Lands Between for creative crossovers. These include appearances from fantasy films such as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings and the infamous main villain Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda, as well as more non-standard characters modeled after the teenage mutant ninja turtles or Ross Gellar from the beloved sitcom of the 90s. Friends. A more official crossover could bring Elden Ring characters like Melina and Iron Fist Alexander to Fortnite, at least according to a leaked upcoming player poll from Epic Games.

Recently, a modder working under the name Clevererraptor6 took the Elden Ring crossovers to a new level by publishing a mod on NexusMods. Called the Firebending Moveset mod, it allows Tarnished to use the power of fire magic from Avatar: The Last Airbender and its follow-up series The Legend Of Korra, mixing martial arts with elements such as fire and lightning for devastating attacks. Attacks are pretty well shown in the Elden Ring “Firebending Moveset” mod, as shown in a video posted on smarterraptor6’s YouTube account, in which Tarnished performs a wide range of melee fire maneuvers, launches fireballs at enemies and even directs lightning. . Clevererraptor6 also gave players the opportunity to fight with blue flames, as the Avatar antagonist Azula did in the second and third seasons of the show.

Fire magic is just one of the four elements that can be used in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, in which certain people, called airbenders, can channel these forces at will— and the titular Avatar can use all four. Despite the fact that several video games based on Avatar: The Legend of Aang and The Legend of Korra have been released over the years, recent leaks have suggested that the owner of the Nickelodeon franchise is planning several AAA Avatar games to coincide with the upcoming Netflix live action Avatar: The Legend of Korra. The Last Airbender series and related animation projects. One of them is said to be a role-playing game set in the wider world of The Last Airbender, which some players are already considering as a possible spiritual successor to the legendary martial arts role-playing game of the mid-2000s Jade Empire from BioWare.

Elden Ring players who install the latest smarterraptor6 mod can get a small preview of what the AAA Avatar game might look like: The Last Airbender, at least when it comes to the powerful fire magic techniques that were used in The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. . These forces based on flame and lightning are well reflected in the minderraptor6 fashion, and the elemental forces of the Last Airbender franchise would be out of place in the magical universe of Elden Ring.