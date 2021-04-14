Explosive Duo 2: Ryan Reynolds action movie gets trailer

Explosive Duo 2 – And the First Lady of Crime had its first trailer revealed. The sequel to the 2017 film will bring back Ryan Reynolds as bodyguard Michael Bryce, but this time the protagonist will start the new adventure by taking a temporary leave of absence from his work.

Despite this, he is soon brought back into action by Sonia Kincaid – played by Salma Hayek -, an infamous international con man wife of Darius Kincaid – a hit man lived by Samuel L. Jackson – on a mission to rescue him from a mob group. Thus, the trio must face a global plot, full of dangers amid intrigues and grandiose explosive scenes. Check out!

The title will again feature Patrick Hughes (Bloody Search) in the direction and will have in the additional cast Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson and Richard E Grant.

Explosive Duo 2 – And the First Lady of Crime is scheduled to open in theaters abroad on June 16. In Brazil, the feature will be distributed by Paris Filmes and soon it will have a date to reach the big screen.