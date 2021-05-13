Explosive Duo 2: New Electrifying Trailer Is Released

Explosive Duo 2: Lionsgate released the new trailer for the movie Explosive Duo 2 – And The First Lady of Crime (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) on Thursday (13).

The video shows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and murderous duo Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) fleeing from villain Michael Bryce amid chase and many explosions.

Check out:

In Explosive Duo 2, the most lethal duo in the world – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and surrogate assassin Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’ even more volatile wife, the infamous international con man Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). While Bryce is pushed to the limit by his two most dangerous protégés, the trio becomes involved in a global plot and soon discovers that they need to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).

The cast features Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek in the lead roles. In addition to them, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant and Tom Hopper will also participate in the plot.

The direction will continue in the hands of Patrick Hughes and the script with Tom O’Connor. The film’s premiere is scheduled for the 16th of June in the United States and for the 1st of July in Brazil.