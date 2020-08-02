Explosion-Ready Altcoins with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Popular crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin bulls retain control after supporting $ 10,900 resistance. According to the crypto strategist, the bullish signal indicates that the $ 11,500 level of Bitcoin will be exceeded.

Ethereum and XRP

As for Ethereum, the analyst sees that if the bulls continue to speed up the run, the second largest cryptocurrency has risen to $ 405 in the near term. Otherwise he predicts that it will drop to $ 280.

Trader is on the rise in XRP / BTC parity in the short term. Analyst said that as long as XRP is over 2,100 satoshi, this month will probably reach 2,500 satoshi this month.

Altcom on

Van de Poppe takes a close look at three altcoins that he believes have a lot of reverse potential. While the ZIL / BTC (Zilliqa) pair is in a downtrend, it thinks it will offer a quick and simple trading opportunity.

The same is true for VET / BTC (VeChain). The crypto couple may also be on the verge of hitting bottom, but admits that VET / BTC is still in a downtrend.

It also looks at LINK / BTC (ChainLink), which is now in the middle of a deep retreat. It still waits for the crypto token to drop further before taking the long position.

The analyst states that Ontology (ONT) is also following, and predicts that ONT will double from $ 0.53 to $ 1.07 by growing twice.



