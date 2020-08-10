Explosion Occurs at Sinabung Volcano in Indonesia

An explosion occurred at Sinabung Volcano, located on Sumatra Island in Indonesia. While no dead or injuries were reported after the incident, the authorities warned the people of the region to wear masks.

Volcano eruption occurred in Indonesia, located in the Pacific ring of fire, where seismic activity frequently occurs. The ash and smoke that emerged after the explosion in Sinabung Volcano on Sumatra Island reached a height of approximately 5,000 meters. Authorities reported that the ashes reached up to 20 kilometers from the crater.

While no injuries or deaths were reported following the eruption in the morning, officials warned of possible lava flows and further eruptions. People were told to wear a mask due to the ash clouds that emerged after the explosion.

Sinabung came to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years:

Otra imagen de la erupción del volcán Sinabung en Sumatra Indonesia 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/MitF4WCjun — 🌎 Nuestra Tierra en Fotos 🌎 (@TierraEnFotos) August 10, 2020

Sinabung Volcano, which has been inactive for nearly 400 years, erupted for the first time in 2010 after a long pause. After this explosion, the volcano remained still for about 3 years and an explosion occurred in 2013. Volcano has remained very active since then. In the ongoing process, a total of 23 people, 7 in one of the explosions in 2014 and 2016, and 16 in the other, died.

There is a previously declared forbidden zone around the volcano and nobody lives in this area. The settlements near the region were buried in darkness within a few minutes after the explosion.

“It was like magic,” said Rencana Sitepu, a Namanteran native, saying that the explosion was suddenly changing from light to dark. Sitepu said the village had been submerged in darkness for about 20 minutes, adding that some of the locals’ crops were destroyed by ash rains.

A volcano erupted in the strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra in late 2018. More than 400 people died due to the underwater landslide and tsunami that occurred after the explosion.



