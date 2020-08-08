More than 100 people were injured after protests broke out in the capital of Beirut after an explosion

More than 100 people were injured during protests in the Lebanese capital by the massive explosion earlier this week, the Red Cross said. At least 32 people were taken to hospitals.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Beirut, trying to reach Parliament, clashing with the police.

The protesters threw stones and projectiles at riot police who were trying to disperse the area using tear gas and other means.

Media reports claim that the police used rubber bullets and even live fire against the crowd. Photos of the scene, uploaded to social media, showed numerous bloodied people with serious-looking injuries.

Eyewitnesses said that a fire had broken out in the Plaza de los Mártires amid the ongoing riots.

They call for a demilitarized Beirut

At one point, the Foreign Ministry was raped by protesters where a banner was hung calling for a demilitarized Beirut.

As the violence continued, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab addressed the nation saying that he would request an early parliamentary election as the only way to resolve the crisis.

Protesters were stimulated by this week’s big explosion at a Beirut port where ammonium nitrate was found. More than 150 people were killed in the blast, thousands were injured and thousands more were left homeless.

