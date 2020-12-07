Exploring the Relationship Between Upton and Halstead

The trailer for the next episode of Chicago P.D. reveals that Upton is being courted by the FBI offering a joint-level task force, and Halstead (who has some experience with losing FBI partners) doesn’t seem thrilled about it.

Upton closes the trailer for Chicago P.D. saying he could tell her he doesn’t want her to take it. Viewers will have to wait until 2021 to see what the FBI’s offer means (or doesn’t mean) to them.

Their relationship has never been short on complexities, but Rick Eid’s comments indicate that Halstead and Upton will give dating a shot. They both have experience with dating partners, as well as those relationships that end badly in Chicago P.D.

The Chicago P.D. pointing to the FBI’s offer by pushing them toward each other at least suggests that this time no one has to be shot for any emotional fulfillment, though it shouldn’t rule anything out.

Atwater found a way to handle Nolan that should eliminate him as a threat to Atwater and the rest of the team at Chicago P.D., and he did so without reaching a deal or sacrificing his career, but Intelligence still faces challenges within Chicago P.D.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until next year to find out, since the third episode of season 8 of Chicago P.D. It won’t be released until Wednesday, January 6, 2021.



