Explore video games for Christmas with PS Store offers

The January Sale begins at the PS Store. Discover a selection of discounted titles from the PS4 and PS5 catalog; the new generation debuts with discounts.

What better time than Christmas to expand your catalog of games on PlayStation. Whether you are a PS4 player or have made the leap to PS5, the January sales on the PS Store will allow you to discover new experiences without leaving the couch. From December 22 to January 19, you’ll find a selection of below-priced games on the PS Store. Enter, discover and take advantage of the best way to celebrate these holidays.

Buying from the PS Store ensures immediate access from anywhere and anytime to the PlayStation family digital store. You have the main payment methods at your disposal. Whether you want to go to the checkout with your card, PayPal or through prepaid cards, you have in your hand to choose the option that best suits you. And without forgetting the best: open 24 hours a day and with the confidence that your data is safe.

In this piece we will review five of the most prominent games of the promotional period. If you want to discover the full offers yourself, click on this link.

FIFA 21 for PS4 and PS5

FIFA 21 is the king of virtual football. EA Sports continues year after year demonstrating the reasons why it is unrivaled with the body between the feet. This year’s delivery is even more special, since it shares the stage with the new generation edition. By purchasing it on PS4 prior to the release of FIFA 22, you will be eligible to upgrade your copy once you make the jump to PS5. All your progress in FIFA Ultimate Team and VOLTA Soccer will transfer between the consoles of the same family, so you will not lose progress. Break the limits and build your off-road team in the game all sports fans talk about.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS4

Treyarch, creators of the Black Ops subsaga, return in 2020 with a delivery that exudes a classic aroma. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War means fighting again under the neon lights of the 80s. As Americans are used to, the title is made up of three aspects: campaign, multiplayer and zombies. A trio of experiences that make up a package for any type of group. Whether you want to join forces with your friends by mowing down hordes of Nazi zombies, or experience the adrenaline rush of solo missions, Call of Duty gives you the kind of fun you’ll only find in it.

Ghost of Tsushima for PS4

Ghost of Tsushima has the narrative and audiovisual packaging that you only find in PlayStation Studios productions. You will put yourself in the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior who must expel the Mongol Empire from Tsushima Island, the last stronghold before reaching the main islands of Japan. Faced with such dramatic events, like Jin, you must choose which path you will follow to decimate the Mongol forces, between following the code of honor or using concealment arts frowned upon by other comrades. The landscapes of the island are one of the images that have defined this generation, and it is that exploring Tsushima (your home) awaits surprises and secrets that seem to have been extracted from the best films of classic Asian cinema. Master the sword and guide your steel through the invaders.



