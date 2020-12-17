Explore the excursion in Magellan and Elcano’s Reality

After showing us virtual and Augmented Reality exhibitions such as that of the painter Vermeer, the tour of Japanese cuisine or the landing of Apollo 11 on the Moon, the Google Arts & Culture initiative in alliance with the British Museum and INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico) has also led us to explore the world of the Mayans, A trip to the past through ancient art, Victorian explorers and digital technology. In addition to even Mexico and museums as illustrious as that of Frida Kahlo.

Magellan and Elcano in AR

The newest thing about Google Arts & Culture is a project together with the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain and the National Commission for the Commemoration of the V Centenary: The circumnavigation of Fernando de Magallanes and Juan Sebastián Elcano in a new and very complete project by name “The first travel around the world”.

For the first time, users from all over the world will be able to find out the details of the Magellan and Elcano expedition, dive among historical documents and maps, walk the route that the expedition followed or take a virtual walk through the replica of the only ship that returned to Seville, the nao Victoria. An unrivaled piece of history now available to anyone, anywhere.

The new project is divided into different pillars that try to explain not only the maritime adventure that lasted almost 3 years, but also the before and after of this expedition:

– The chapter of the Expedition includes the details of the trip (the historical context, the protagonists, etc.)

– In the Exploration we can find historical maps, navigation instruments, the flora and fauna found along the way …

– The third chapter, the Transformation, addresses the consequences of the trip: the Magellan and Elcano expedition empirically demonstrated that the Earth is round and that the oceans are made up of a single interconnected body of water. This made it possible to open a new route to the other side of the world and promoted, among other things, the exchange of different cultural experiences.

The project “The first round the world”, which is available from today through the Google Arts & Culture website and the apps on iOS and Android, has been possible thanks to the partners of this project. One of them is the State Archives of Spain, of which the General Archive of the Indies is part.

Based in Seville, the city from which the expedition departed, this archive contains most of the original documents related to this topic. The project also includes relevant content from other partners such as Acción Cultural Española, the Seville City Council, the Naval Museum or the Elkano Foundation.



