Explanation of TikTok Viral Trend “I don’t like this Game”

TikTok users are going viral thanks to their views on the increasingly popular “I don’t like this game” trend in videos that garner millions of likes and views on the app. Here’s what you need to know about it.

New trends are almost constantly emerging in TikTok, including everything from fancy challenges to popular dances.

One of the latest trends that have gone viral in the app is called “I don’t like this game”, and users recreate a fun viral video in their own way.

It’s unclear where this trend started, but some users said they were inspired by a video uploaded by toodirtytom on November 10, which shows him starting a game of tag with another person. When he is about to be caught, he turns around sharply and shouts: “Stop! I don’t like this game!”

Now the video has more than 15 million views and 2.6 million likes, and many users liked it.

“Brah, this is how kids really behave,” read one comment, which garnered more than 30,000 likes.

“Kids will do it just so they don’t get tagged, and then they’ll want to play again,” said another.

Many users have played this video together with their family members, and as a result it has gone viral. While some seem to have informed the other person what the trend is before shooting the video, others seem to have used it to prank their friends and family.

People like this trend, and every time someone recreates it, their reaction seems to get even bigger, much to the delight of viewers.

At the moment, these videos have garnered millions of likes and views, and you can see more of them on your “For You” page within a month as the trend spreads throughout the app.