Explanation of TikTok slang: FYP, POV, PFP — what do they mean?

There are a huge number of different slang terms and abbreviations in TikTok, from POV to FYP and PFP, but sometimes it can be difficult to understand what they all mean. So, here are the definitions of the most commonly used TikTok slang.

Although TikTok has been around since 2016, last year was undoubtedly the best for a video-based social media app, with internet users flocking to the platform to share funny videos, tips and tricks, as well as join the latest. trends.

But if you’ve been browsing the platform for any period of time, you’ve most likely come across a few words or abbreviations whose meanings you don’t know. Some of them refer to TikTok, while others are widely used terms used on the internet in a broader sense.

People use this TikTok format to create funny and interesting content, and although this trend often draws inspiration from ordinary everyday life, some prefer to make their version whimsically specific or meaningless.

What does FYP mean in TikTok?

FYP means “Page for You” and refers to the tab that you see for the first time when you launch the application. As the name suggests, your FYP is tailored for you, and the smart algorithm of the application captures what interests you, using this information to offer more relevant content.

If you upload a video to TikTok and someone comments “FYP”, it means that you managed to get into their feed, and this is a common way to let people know that their videos are being viewed by others.

What does PFP mean?

This one is used not only in TikTok, but also in many other social networks, including Twitter. It means “Profile Picture” and many will use it to indicate what someone has set as their icon in the app.

Trends such as Lana Cult and Hamster Cult used PFP to further spread the trend in the app and help in communicating with other participants.

What does the CEO mean?

CEO is a term that, of course, appeared before TikTok, which means “CEO”, but thanks to social networks, this term has acquired a new meaning. Being a CEO means that you are the best at this issue, and is usually considered a compliment. However, it can also be used in a sarcastic form.

What does an accountant in TikTok mean?

The term “accountant” became popular after user Rocky Paterra uploaded a video in which he explained with a catchy song why he prefers to tell people that he is an accountant rather than explaining that he is a “struggling actor.”

Then this sound was used by people with other hard-to-explain professions, especially for adult content creators.

What does ion mean ?

“Ion” is often used as an abbreviation for “I don’t”, however when used as an abbreviation of “ION” it can also mean “In other news”.

However, the first meaning is usually more common on social networks such as Twitter and TikTok.

What does asl mean?

“Asl” is another slightly confusing term in the sense that it has several different meanings. The first, of course, is an abbreviation of “American sign language”, and the second is another abbreviation meaning “age, gender, location”.

However, many social media users now use “asl” as an abbreviation of the phrase “damn it”.

What does the mid mean?

“Average” in TikTok is used to mean something unimpressive, mediocre or of poor quality. The term was popularized on the app after a video of professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman went viral in which he said, “It’s called the Midwest because everything in it is average.”