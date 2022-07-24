Explanation of the timeline of the MCU multiverse

According to Marvel Studios, phases 4-6 of the MCU are officially called the “Multiverse Saga,” and it’s clear that certain stories are at the heart of this epic timeline. It has long been clear that the multiverse was the key to the future of the MCU, but the scale of it all was revealed only at the Marvel Comic-Con panel in San Diego in 2022. There Marvel presented its full list of the 5th phase of the MCU – and showed its next endgame. . Everything is made up of “Avengers: Secret Wars”, an epic named after the story in which the entire multiverse collided.

In truth, it had long been clear that the MCU was heading towards Secret Wars; this was the most logical endpoint for a multiverse focus, and the only question really concerned time. “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” was an important step along this path, even introducing jargon taken straight from the beginning of this story — in particular, invasions, multiverse collisions that eventually led to the end of all things. According to the scene after the credits of Doctor Strange 2, Stephen Strange from Earth-616 unwittingly caused some kind of invasion, which is presumably related to his own universe.

Viewers rightly complained that Marvel’s fourth phase seemed relatively incoherent. In the run-up to the fifth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe, it still seems that way, because it’s hard to see exactly how some of these stories fit into the Multiverse saga. However, the following Disney+ movies and TV shows seem to be crucial to the MCU’s overarching narrative.

Vandavision

The first MCU Disney+ series, WandaVision, was undoubtedly also the first step in the Multiverse saga. He is notable for officially turning Wanda Maximoff Elizabeth Olsen into the Scarlet Witch, a creature that will open the multiverse in real time, and also coined the term “nexus”, although he did not give a definition. “Vandavision” was released with the approval of the public and critics, but looking back, it serves as evidence of the lack of planning for the MCU Multiverse saga — the Scarlet Witch arch is inconsistent, and it is still unclear what the connections have to do with this particular story. However, this is the first step on the way, even if the MCU has changed direction a bit.

Loki Season 1

The multiverse saga continued to gain momentum on Disney+ in the first season of “Loki,” which sets the ground rules of the MCU multiverse and establishes variants of Kang the Conqueror from Jonathan Major as the main villain. This shows that the timeline is inherently chaotic, and even the smallest decision — for example, a person is late for work — can create an extensive timeline. Unfortunately, the multiverse naturally tends to conflict and potential self-destruction, as residents of different time frames discover each other, and in the series it gradually became clear that this is due to the different variants of Kang the Conqueror. The winner of the last multiverse war, The One Who Remains, established the Power of Time Difference to trim the branched timelines and preserve only one “Sacred Time Line”, but by the end of the first season of “Loki” he was killed by Sylvia and the branches began to diverge. spread it out again.

Marvel What If…? Season 1

Marvel What if…? took advantage of the history opportunities offered by the multiverse, exploring branching timelines and revealing that Whoever Remains was right to believe that the multiverse is dangerous when one variant of Ultron found out about other timelines and became a threat to every reality. The science was still uncertain -some of the temporal mechanics discussed in Marvel’s What If…? season 1 collides with those set in Loki, though the showrunners didn’t seem to realize that was the case. However, what if…? Season 1 has influenced the mainstream MCU by creating so many narrative ideas.

Spider-Man: There is no way home

“Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home” was the next step in the multiverse saga, delighting viewers by taking advantage of the multiverse to combine three different versions of Spider-Man on the big screen for the first time. It offers the possibility that all previous Marvel movies and series may be part of the same multiverse, which means that not only is the MCU present in Secret Wars, but it can also perform the same narrative role as Crisis on Infinite Earths from the Arrowverse, attracting characters from earlier established franchises. The film certainly positions Spider-Man as a key player in the Multiverse saga (even if Spider-Man was absent from Comic-Con 2022), which makes sense. In the comics, Spider-Men are connected to the Web of Life and Destiny that holds the multiverse together. Marvel SDCC ads, of course, did not contain any mention of Spider-Man, because the film rights are still owned by Sony, so Marvel will not announce these films. However, it’s almost certain that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be implicated in some way.