Explanation of The TikTok Viral Trend “I am in childhood”

A bizarre video with a white puppet in a green hat has become super viral on TikTok, and hundreds of users joke that this figure is “me as a child.” Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

TikTok is home to a huge number of different trends, new ones of which go viral almost daily and capture pages For You around the world.

One trend that attracted attention during November and December in the app, some call the “I’m in childhood” trend.

On November 17, TikTok user Mestre Ensinador uploaded a video of a white puppet in a green hat dancing in the forest.

Users quickly created a prank trend inspired by a popular video in which they showed a clip to young children and told them that the puppet was actually them as a child. These videos have gained hundreds of thousands of likes and views, capturing the app.

The original video was inundated with comments with links to the meme.

“I remember doing this as a kid,” read one comment, which garnered more than 50,000 likes.

“It’s literally me in my infancy,” said another, along with hundreds of other similar comments.

Then it turned into the fact that some users made crafts from a bizarre video, drew a white puppet or created small models of it. Some even dressed up in similar outfits and filmed their videos in the woods.

The character immediately became recognizable to millions of TikTok users, and although the video was published a few weeks ago, the trend still persists: new videos are created daily.