Explanation of the scene after the credits of the 8th season of “Flash”: who is she framing

Without mentioning any character in particular, The Flash season 8 finale laid the groundwork for a new threat for Central City to face in the days ahead. The second Arrowverse series has already been renewed for season 9, which means, of course, that Barry Allen’s battles as the Scarlet Speedster aren’t over yet. Presumably in early 2023, Team Flash will be back for at least one more season of Arrowverse adventures.

According to showrunner Eric Wallace, The Flash season 8 was filmed at a time when it was unclear if the Arrowverse series would continue. That explains why The Flash picked Tom Cavanagh’s Eobard Thawne to be the season’s final villain. Several episodes after having his scheme thwarted by Barry in The Flash’s “Armageddon” crossover, Reverse-Flash got a chance to re-enter the picture thanks to the help of the Negative Forces. With the massive power boost he received, Thawne was stronger than ever. But when Barry received a similar upgrade from the Positive Forces, the odds were tipped in the Flash’s favor. Now, it seems that Thawne is finally gone for good.

The final episode of the season ended the battle with Reverse-Flash and his time as the Negative Speed Force avatar. However, the season didn’t end without the show teasing a potential replacement for the Arrowverse’s Reverse-Flash. The Flash season 8, episode 20, titled “Negative, Part Two”, delivered an ominous post-credits scene that paved the way for one DC Comics villain the show hasn’t been used yet to finally come crashing into the Arrowverse. Here’s who Cobalt Blue is, what the episode’s tease means, and what could be expected from the character if he were to be adapted to the small screen in The Flash season 9.

The Flash Season 8 Finale’s Post-Credits Scene: Is Cobalt Blue Coming To The Arrowverse?

Right when Barry was discussing the inevitable scenario where the Negative Speed Force chooses a new avatar, the focus of the scene shifted to a glowing blue crystal contained in a lab in 2049. It has no obvious link to any existing Arrowverse antagonist, but it does serve as a clear tease to a major Flash villain from DC Comics. Cobalt Blue is arguably the most important comic book villain still missing from Barry Allen’s Arrowverse rogues’ gallery. And, looking at this tease, there’s little doubt that The Flash is in the first stages of introducing him. Wallace already confirmed that the character tied to the blue crystal – without saying his name – is one of the two main villains Barry will be contending with when The Flash returns [via ComicBook.com].

Who Is Cobalt Blue? DC Comics Origin & Powers Explained

In the comic books, Cobalt Blue a.k.a. Malcolm Thawne is the secret brother that Barry Allen never knew he had and an ancestor of Eobard. Introduced in a 1997 comic, Malcolm was separated from his real parents when he was just a child, which is why Barry Allen grew up completely unaware of his existence. When Barry was living a happy normal life with his birth parents, Malcolm was just getting by under the care of con artists who made their living through a mystical, inherited power. Known as the Blue Flame, the magical fire had remarkable healing qualities that they were able to use to their benefit. Upon learning that the Blue Flame drew its power from emotions such as hate, Malcolm descended down a dark path.

During his early years, Malcolm had discovered the truth about his real family. Spying on Barry and seeing the life he led as the Flash made him deeply jealous and resentful. That hatred later became the key to becoming Cobalt Blue. In order to properly weaponize the Blue Flame, Malcolm decided to use the Blue Flame to store his hatred within a talisman. In doing so, he was able to become a powerful villain capable of draining the Speed Force energies of others, thus making him a speedster himself. Given that speed wasn’t his only power, Cobalt Blue became more than a match for Barry in DC Comics. Armed with the Blue Flame, Malcolm possessed the means to channel its energy in different ways, one of which being the manifestation of a mystic sword.

Why The Flash Fans Have Wanted To See Cobalt Blue For So Long

As Barry’s brother, Cobalt Blue has an interesting rivalry with Barry Allen that Arrowverse fans have long wished to see get the live-action treatment in The Flash. Ever since The Flash season 1, there have been theories that The Flash would find a way to bring Cobalt Blue into the equation. Part of that enthusiasm for his debut relates to how unique he is in terms of his abilities. Unlike Eobard Thawne, Cobalt Blue isn’t seen as something as simple as the evil equivalent of the Flash. After all, he’s much more than just another speedster villain. His Blue Flame ability and mystical connections make him completely different from all other speedsters that Barry has gone up against in the Arrowverse. Interest in him as a villain for The Flash has been further strengthened by this idea that Eddie Thawne actor Rick Cosnett could be the one who brings him to life. That theory is based on the fact that both Eddie and Malcolm are distantly related to Eobard in the Arrowverse and DC Comics respectively.

What Does Cobalt Blue Mean For The Flash Season 9?

As noted above, Cobalt Blue is being positioned to serve as the new avatar of the Negative Speed Force and one of two major villains for The Flash season 9. Based on the show’s approach to villains in recent years, it’s likely that Cobalt Blue will only define the story for the first or second half of The Flash season 9. As for who will play him, Cosnett is an option, but it’s hard to say how the series would go about reimagining his Eddie Thawne character. A new actor portraying Cobalt Blue makes a bit more sense.

Regardless of who plays the DC Comics villain, it seems Cobalt Blue’s entry into the Arrowverse will connect with Bart and Nora’s story. Since The Flash’s post-credits scene was set around the same time that X.S. and Impulse are from, there’s a good chance that his journey will begin with them. Like The Flash season 7’s Godspeed, he could jump from the future to the present for a battle with Barry Allen and his speedster children, who could follow him to 2023.