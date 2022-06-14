Explanation of the Scandal surrounding Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Dress

Kim Kardashian is causing controversy with every breath, but after The Kardashians star appeared at the 2022 Met Gala in a 1962 Marilyn Monroe dress, she reached a new peak of public disapproval. Before the event, there were rumors online that Kim might appear in Marilyn’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Kim didn’t confirm anything until she appeared on the red carpet. She quickly became the most talked-about celebrity of the evening, but not for the reason she was counting on.

Kim has long admired the Hollywood actress. Like Marilyn, Kim has a very good sense of her sexuality and feels able to express herself through her body. Kim redefined the standard of beauty in modern society, just as the seductive figure of Marilyn changed the idea of beauty in the 50s. While some claim that Kim is a modern-day Marilyn, others consider this statement offensive to the actress.

Kim also sparked chatter when she attended the 2021 Met Gala. Last year, the Kardashian star wore a black Balenciaga outfit that covered her body and face. Nevertheless, fans could recognize her, proving how visible she is in American society. However, the star certainly caused more buzz during this year’s event.

Kim didn’t deserve to wear Marilyn’s dress

Upon Kim’s arrival, Marilyn’s fans called out to the star, saying that she did not deserve to wear the dress of the late actress. By all means, Kim’s upbringing was not perfect, but she is certainly not the face of overcoming adversity. Kim grew up in a wealthy family in Beverly Hills, where celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Michael Jackson’s nephew T.J. Jackson lived. Marilyn, on the other hand, was thrown out of foster homes while her biological mother was in and out of hospitals. Fans are adamant that the actress made her way to the top, while Kim was born into a world of fame and fortune. They are offended by the idea that Kim could be a modern-day Marilyn, given the stark differences in their rise to fame.

Borrowing Kim’s dress was irresponsible

Fashion advocates have probably been the most angry since Kim walked the red carpet in a dress. For fashion fans and Marilyn, the dress has become part of history. Marilyn’s rendition of Happy Birthday for former President Kennedy has become the most iconic rendition of the song to date. Especially considering the decades of rumors that they had an affair. Many felt that it was irresponsible for the museum to lend Kim a 60-year-old fragile dress, since it could easily be damaged. They also believed that allowing someone to wear a dress suitable for Marilyn could reduce its value.

Kim’s Controversial Weight Loss

The dress was made especially for Marilyn; therefore, it would be difficult for someone else to fit into it. Kim admitted that when she first visited the Ripley Museum “Believe it or not” in Orlando to try on a dress, it did not fit her in size. So Kim returned to Los Angeles, went to the gym, changed her diet and returned to the museum 16 pounds lighter. Many were furious, as they believed that Kim was promoting destructive beauty standards again. Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart quickly called Kim on Instagram. Kim told The New York Times that actors lose weight for roles, and she doesn’t think the situation with the Met Gala was any different.

Kim inevitably ruined the dress

The marilynmonroecollection Instagram account recently shared photos of the dress, in which it is visibly damaged after the Met Gala. Despite the fact that Kim had lost weight, the dress still didn’t fit perfectly, and there were a lot of stretches on the fabric now. It also lacks some of its original crystals, leaving only loose threads on the dress. Fans accused Kim of wearing the dress, but also accused the museum of lending it out. In Ripley’s video of the Kardashian star trying on a dress, a museum worker pulls the fabric trying to put it on Kim. Fans believe that their reckless handling of the dress could also cause damage.