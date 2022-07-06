Explanation of the Outriders Ending: Worldslayer

The new IP from co-developer Fortnite People Can Fly was always going to attract attention, and the early glimpses of the collaborative online role-playing game Outriders really caught the eye. The initial release went pretty well, although the game was somewhat criticized for character portrayals, bugs, and lack of innovation in some areas. Outriders did have a fun combat system and interesting level design, but the biggest criticism was reserved for its rather simple plot. Many fans hoped that the release of the first addition to the game Outriders: Worldslayer would solve this problem and offer a more fascinating narrative.

The collaborative shooter introduced Enoch, a complex world that suffers from a devastating energy storm known as the Anomaly. Throughout the main game, players must fight for their place in this new environment, as well as deal with hostile wildlife and deadly wild animals. The narrative contained some unexpected revelations and explored the morality of colonization to some extent, but Outriders made players want more, and several important questions remained unanswered. The “Killer of Worlds” expansion gave Outriders the opportunity to explore these storylines and provide players with another exciting adventure on Enoch.

Another twist in the fairy tale

The Outriders storyline campaign ends with the players finally finding out the true fate of the Caravel, the tragic history of mankind with the Paks and their subsequent transformation into Ferals, as well as why the Anomaly devastated the planet. Gamers defeat the leader of the ferals, and capsules are launched from Flores, providing humanity with another fresh portion of resources to help their ill-fated attempts at colonization. The plot was seen as one of the weakest elements of Outriders and simply as a basis through which players could enjoy the gameplay and explore other aspects of the game.

Although the expansion contains many other new elements, its story was a chance for the developer to bring fans back on board and introduce them to the wider world of Outriders by adding more narrative. Worldslayer has added another area allowing players to explore the icy wastelands surrounded by blizzards that showed the wild fluctuations of Enoch’s weather. Gamers also faced a new antagonist — Ereshkigal, the leader of the faction of rebellious people and considered one of the first to change. Fighting not only Ereshkigal and her rebels, but also the expanding Anomaly presented a new challenge, but many felt that the expansion story didn’t quite match the hype.

The Last Moments of the Killer of Worlds

Although this story does not answer all the questions that fans had at the end of Outriders, it gives more information about the pre-human history of Enoch and deepens knowledge. However, with only a few hours of story content for the players, it doesn’t seem like a significant enough addition to really cover so much new narrative, establish enough backstory for the villain, or create meaningful connections with new characters. .

After the final victory over Ereshkigal with tentacles and the completion of the campaign, players manage to create a human settlement protected by a barrier containing a destructive Anomaly. Despite the fact that the anomaly has finally found peace, it is still not eliminated, and its strength will continue to grow, which means that this respite is temporary. Despite the fact that they are warned that if they leave, they will not be able to return, the main character returns through the barrier and goes in search of a more stable solution to the anomaly.

Lured to the ancient city of Tarja Gratar — the former heart of the Pax civilization — like many of Enoch’s creatures before them, players can begin the Tarja Gratar Trial, which is both the end of a normal story and a new ending. After defeating the last boss, the player goes further into the caves under the city and sees inscriptions on the walls depicting the arrival of humanity on Enoch. The drawings depict the insignia of Outriders, showing that their catastrophic consequences for the planet were predicted, and the original inhabitants were preparing for this, but they were a thousand years earlier. Fueled by his determination to learn more, the player descends further in search of the truth.

Outriders: Worldslayer is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.