Explanation of the new rhapsody of Apex Legends Mobile Characters and its Abilities

Apex Legends Mobile has proved very popular since its launch in May. As mobile ports for famous battle royales are increasingly being introduced into the gaming spirit, it’s no surprise that Respawn has adapted its successful name for a mobile audience.

To separate the mobile port of Apex Legends from the console and PC versions of the game, Legends and content exclusive to mobile devices are periodically added to the title. A great example of this recently was the second season of Apex Legends Mobile and the addition of a new exclusive legend called Rhapsody.

The Story Behind the Apex Legends Mobile Rhapsody

The main driving force behind Rhapsody in Apex Legends Mobile, as its name implies, is the power of music. As Rhapsody’s family found themselves in poverty due to the disclosure of disturbing corporate secrets, Rhapsody coped with her pain and struggles with the help of her music. She continued to use her musical talent as a cover for installing viruses in wealthier corporate neighborhoods, which ruined her family financially, resulting in her being forced to participate in Apex Games.

Competing in games to get rid of her family’s debts, Rhapsody has huge ambitions to top the Legend charts and earn enough money to provide her family with a life even surpassing the one they had before they plunged into poverty. Rhapsody is completely unique in her selfless ambition compared to many others on the list of Apex Legends characters, and her role as a dedicated support class only enhances her kind-hearted character.

Apex Legends Mobile’s Rhapsody Perks and Abilities

As a support class, Rhapsody, as expected, focuses on less attacking abilities. Due to how small the choice of support classes for the console and PC versions of the game is, the addition of Rhapsody to Apex Legends Mobile has caused controversy, as many PC and console players believe that they are being denied content that they really need in their name variants.

Similar to Lucio from Overwatch, Rhapsody’s “Hype Anthem” tactical ability is that it triggers a high-tempo track that creates an area of action for ten seconds, speeding up Rhapsody and any nearby allies by slightly restoring shields. Rhapsody’s passive ability is called a “Gifted Ear”, which allows the Legend to visualize sound from a greater distance.

The absolute ability of the new legend is called “Rowdy’s Rave”, where Rowdy is a companion robot that follows Rhapsody in battle. When deployed, Roadie projects a large wall of light that allows the player to see enemies in red illumination, with the added advantage of being able to see through the smoke. In addition to this, Rowdy’s Rave also blocks all incoming scopes and scans sent by enemy players.

As for the main perks, Rhapsody has a lot of additional ones that complement her support role. “Volume Control” allows teammates to temporarily use “Gifted Ear” when they are under the influence of Rhapsody tactics, and “Tuning” increases the range of “Gifted Ear” if the player is constantly running.

Rhapsody finisher privileges include “Combat Adaptation”, which adds 100 points to the player’s EVO shield after the finisher, and “Tactical Advantage”, which charges Rhapsody tactics after the finisher. Another finisher perk is the “Interrogator”, which tracks the location of the victim’s teammates on the minimap after the finisher is used in battle.

As for ability privileges, “Roadie’s Rhythm” shows that the closest teammates get a higher cooldown rate when Rhapsody’s ultimate is active. When Rhapsody uses her tactical skill, the use of healing items and the respawn rate are higher thanks to the Harmony perk, and Reverberation increases the duration of her tactical ability if there are more players in her area of action. While Rhapsody is currently exclusive to mobile devices, it’s clear that Rhapsody offers a much-needed level of depth for the list of Apex Legends support characters.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for iOS and Android.