Explanation of the new game in the Epic Games store on July 14

Currently, Epic Games Store users can claim Ancient Enemy and Killing Floor 2, but, as always, these two games will be replaced on July 14 at 10:00 Central European time. They will be replaced by a game package and a game called Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.

The Wonder Boy series may not be the most famous among Epic Games Store users, but this game is a remake of the 1989 game. It’s popular enough to have a durability that few games ever achieve. Indeed, it’s worth checking out for any Epic Games Store user.

Epic Games Store – Wonder Boy: The Story of the Dragon Trap

It should be noted that this is a direct sequel to Wonder Boy in Monster Land; however, for those who want to check it out for free, it’s worth noting that fans don’t lose much information. The plot is built quite simply. At the end of “Monster Land”, the Boy Wonder was cursed by the Meka Dragon, as a result of which he received a lot of new forms. In the new game, he will have to return to human form by reaching the Dragon room.

Epic Games Store – Wonder Boy: Dragon Trap Gameplay

As for the graphics, everything is in Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is hand-drawn. This is evident in every game moment of the action platformer, and this is a striking feature of the title. Players will explore different parts of the monster land, defeat enemies to obtain items such as arrows, fireballs, weapons and armor, as well as gain all possible shapes and abilities. Players start as a Lizard Man who spews fire, and as the game progresses they unlock Mouse Man (who can cling to certain blocks), Piranha Man (swimming), Lion Man (vertical oblique attack) and Hawk Man (for flying).

Otherwise, it’s a pretty standard action platformer in which players will encounter level traps, enemies, and will have to fight and jump to get through. As a remake, there are some new features in this title, such as instant weapon switching, additional difficulty settings, the ability to play Wonder Girl, and hidden bonus areas not included in the original Wonder Boy series.

The overall gameplay design of the 80s sounds, and the remake brings the best upgrades to the nostalgic experience. It’s hard to explain, but it seems like it’s as simple as a classic Mario game with the current quality of platformers like Rogue Legacy 2.

Epic Games Store users receive several free games every month.