Explanation of the new Dendro element from Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a popular fantasy role—playing game with an open world that really allows millions of players to fully experience the power of natural abilities, using them both against terrifying monsters and against impending bosses. In addition, since its launch in September 2020, beloved characters such as Zhongli, Venti, Klee and Dilyuk have established themselves as iconic characters in gaming culture.

Recent leaks regarding Genshin Impact from miHoYo suggest that a unique new character will join the list as soon as the next major region begins. According to legend, there are seven regions in the fantastic country of Teivat, but so far only three have been discovered, the last of which was installed during the Inazuma Arch. Rumor has it that the fourth region, although not confirmed, is the Sumeru Nation, which is likely to debut during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, just as Inazuma launched in version 2.0.

Who will own the Arboretum

There are no Dendro playable characters at the moment, although it is assumed that the first one will be a Su-like character from Honkai Impact 3rd. This will not be the first time that miHoYo draws inspiration for characters from a related game, as it used to be with Yae Miko, Keqin, Raiden Shogun and some others.

Judging by the leaks, this Su Expy will occupy a high position in the hierarchy of Sumeru, somewhere under the archon of the region, the Younger Lord of Kusanali, also known as the God of Flowers or the God of Wisdom. Both characters are likely to be featured alongside Dendro Vision in future updates. It is unlikely that Su will appear on the next banner, as other characters will most likely be released first.

Leaks from Project Celestia, a Twitter account dedicated to Genshin leaks, claim that the new boss was accidentally added to the game data. It can be called a Terrible mushroom with jade feathers, as well as the name of the file in which there was information from which Emerald Gems of Nagadus or Dendro Gems will fall out during the battle. This boss will probably be used to collect ascension materials to upgrade new Dendro characters that users have chosen.

The only character who has been seen to possess the Dendro element is Baizhu, an NPC exclusive to the quest, who was first seen in Chapter 1 of the Archon Quest. Yaoyao, another NPC who has not yet been introduced, is also rumored to be a dendro. When more playable characters and NPC characters are implemented, they will probably be able to ascend with Dendro DMG Bonus and/or Dendro Resistance.

A fair amount of rumors from well-known Genshin Impact leaders, such as Ubatcha1 and hxg_diluc, suggest that this new element, which goes beyond the currently playable Anemo, Geo and Electro Visions, will be used in version 3.0. It looks like Ether or Lumine, depending on who the players chose at the beginning of their traveling, will also be able to gain this ability, as they did with the previous three.

Explanation of Genshin’s Dendro Ability

Interestingly, the term Dendro comes from the Greek word “tree”. Using Dendro in Genshin Impact will cause gorenje damage over time, and in certain areas, such as grass, there will be a spreading burning effect. It is noteworthy that the Dendro element will not display the status of the damage received, like other elements.

On the current map under study, there are already many enemies capable of generating dendro shields and structures. To break this defense, players must use the arsonist character as a counter. The most common of these Dendro enemies are the Dendro Samachurl, which attack with Prickly Vines, Relish and the Dendro Field. Others include Dendro Slime, Large Dendro Slime, Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guards, Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl and Canine Bunshin.

It has been said that Genshin Impact 2.8 will be the latest update in the Inazuma quest line, which puts the Sumeru region on the expected timeline in two or three months. Although miHoYo has not confirmed the actual release date, it is possible that Dendro’s new features will coincide with the launch of the game on Nintendo Switch consoles.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is currently being developed.