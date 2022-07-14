Explanation of the Minecraft Legends gameplay

Still one of the most influential, popular and successful video games, Minecraft has been nothing but a cultural phenomenon since the beta release in 2011. one of the most popular video games today, conveniently located next to such modern juggernauts as Fortnite and Call of Duty. Then it only makes sense that the Mojang developer would like to get the most out of the Minecraft brand, and its number of spin-off products, such as the upcoming Minecraft Legends, do just that.

Since Minecraft: Story Mode by Telltale in 2015, Mojang has tried several times to extend the Minecraft license beyond the standard game mechanics of construction and survival. While Minecraft: Story Mode used a special interactive dramatic Telltale gameplay, and Minecraft Dungeons was a Diablo-like dungeon, the upcoming Mojang spin—off, Minecraft Legends, chooses a completely new route – one that is not often seen in the modern world. landscape video game.

Strategic gameplay Minecraft Legends

By adding another thread to the Mojang bow, Minecraft Legends brings a new type of gameplay to the franchise again. This time the series delves into the genre of action strategy, which is a rarity these days. While the strategy genre is still one of the most popular in the gaming industry, games such as Age of Empires and Crusader Kings confirm their popularity, the action strategy genre does not appear often, probably because its mechanics are quite complex. down.

By mixing the two genres together, the action strategy genre can offer incredibly unique gaming possibilities, but if the developer is not experienced enough, it can easily lead to frustration when both types of gameplay seem half-baked. Brutal Legend by Double Fine is perhaps the most infamous example of this. While the game began with the player using simplified “ruby and ruby” mechanics, a few hours later it introduced a variety of strategic mechanics, according to which the player had to command troops and place towers while attacking enemies on the ground. This has caused controversy, but in the right hands, this gameplay can be a breath of fresh air.

Minecraft Legends looks like it’s going to follow the basic elements of the genre pretty closely. Based on several trailers released so far, it seems that in Minecraft Legends, the player will command armies of villagers against opposing forces of piglins, while participating in large-scale battles themselves. It also seems that players will be able to build various buildings and towers that are likely to help the player’s army in one form or another, whether it is providing the player with more troops to command or an additional line of defense with a turret.

While this type of gameplay is very different from the main experience, there is some neat crossover in the mechanics of both Minecraft games that helps cement Minecraft Legends as a genuine expansion of the main game. For example, the ability to create weapons, armor and buildings is taken straight from Minecraft, and although the fights will probably be very different from the main game, the same weapons will be used against the same types of enemies that fans are used to. over the years. Minecraft Legends can become one of the most unique games of the next year if it equally balances the elements of action and strategy.

Minecraft Legends will be released in 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.