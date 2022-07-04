Explanation of the limitations of the Halo Infinite Strange Campaign Cooperative Campaign

The last eight months, Halo Infinite has had tumultuous events. While Halo Infinite was met with a lot of critical acclaim for the first time, with both critics and longtime fans praising 343 Industries for bringing the series back to its beloved roots, the number of players in Infinite has dropped significantly over the past few months. the base, and public opinion has changed. At first, fans were disappointed by the lack of new multiplayer content, and then 343 added several maps and modes, but the poor deployment of the last multiplayer seasons of Halo Infinite forced some fans to abandon ship.

One of the biggest missing features in Halo Infinite still hasn’t been fixed: the game’s co-op campaign mode. The co-op campaign has been an absolute element of the Halo franchise since its debut in 2001, and while the Halo Infinite campaign was great, fans certainly felt the lack of co-op online or split-screen play. Well, Halo Infinite is finally getting an update for the joint campaign, but it’s not as simple and straightforward as fans would like.

Limitations of playing together in Halo Infinite

At the moment, the co-op mode of the Halo Infinite campaign will only be available as part of a limited-time beta testing. Although a full-fledged cooperative mode will appear in Halo Infinite sometime in 2022, the actual release date has not yet been confirmed, which means that if fans want to go through the Halo Infinite campaign with another Spartan in the near future, they must do so during a limited beta testing period.

Starting on July 11, players will be able to play the Halo Infinite co-op campaign for only 11 days, and the beta version will end on July 22. Players also need to follow a few steps to get access to this limited beta. First, players will need to sign up for the Halo Insider program if they haven’t already. Players will also obviously need access to the Halo Infinite campaign either through a purchased copy of the game or through an Xbox Game Pass.

From there, interested players will have to fill out a quick form on Halo Insider and submit it. Eventually, a limited number of players will receive a response from 343 Industries confirming that they have been accepted into the joint beta version of the Halo Infinite campaign, and they will be provided with an activation code. On top of that, players who plan to experience the beta version on the Xbox console will also need to install the Xbox Insider app on their computer, which allows the user to download a preview version of the software.

Once players actually enter the beta, they will face a pretty significant limitation. Because Halo Infinite uses a design with a more open world, 343 Industries confirmed that this limits the ability of players to move away from each other. Players will have to stay within 1,000 feet of each other and will be given a warning screen followed by death if this limit is exceeded.

However, this is far from the end of the limitations of the Halo Infinite cooperative. The beta version of the Halo Infinite cooperative campaign only allows for online co-op play, so those who want to take part in the classic split-screen Halo will not be able to do so yet. Instead, those who want to play with a split screen will have to wait until the end of the year, as 343 Industries suggests that this could happen in the third multiplayer season of Halo Infinite, which is due to debut on November 8. This means that fans will have to wait. not earlier than in 4 months. The final limitation of the Halo Infinite co-beta is that progress will not be carried over to the final version of the mode, so players may not want to get too deep into the campaign.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.