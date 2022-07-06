Explanation of the Hyper charge Viral Craze

The Internet and its ability to turn the most unexpected media into a global trend never ceases to amaze. When “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” was shown on Nintendo Direct earlier this year, it sparked a flood of “Karby” memes in which Kirby swallowed everything from traffic cones to cars and even other video game characters, and it helped boost the game’s popularity. popularity before its release. Similarly, when Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 was announced, gamers discovered that its logo was very different from the logos used in previous games, and it became a template for several memes due to the fact that it resembles an app with six unread notifications. The latest viral game was Hypercharge: Unboxed, which is quite strange, since it has been around for a couple of years.

Developed by Digital Cybercherries, Hypercharge: Unboxed is a shooter in which players take control of toys and go on an all—out attack to destroy their toy enemies. The game is equally cute and creative, although it has never reached its full potential on PC and Nintendo Switch. The game got a second chance at life thanks to the upcoming release on Xbox, partly thanks to a successful marketing campaign that helped create a buzz around the game.

What is Hypercharge: Without a box?

Surprisingly, Hypercharge is not the only toy—based game. From the Pokemon franchise there is Pokemon Rumble Blast, where gamers are tasked with collecting Glowdrops, destroying dark rust and saving the toy kingdom, and for speed fans there is Hot Wheels Unleashed, in which toy cars race along Hot Wheels tracks. However, Hypercharge manages to stand out by implementing first- and third-person shooter elements and allowing players to build defenses, explore and customize their characters. In many ways, this repeats the feeling of a child playing soldiers with friends.

For the first time, gamers tried Hypercharge in 2017, where it was greeted coolly, but this did not force Digital Cybercherries to leave, as they returned to work on the game for several more years. When an early version of the game was released on Steam in 2019, gamers liked it much more. Upon its release in 2020, Hypercharge was generally well received, with many critics praising its creativity. Its collaborative gameplay with elements that allow players to work together to destroy waves of enemies has impressed many, not least because it allows for both online and local multiplayer play. For example, a Pure Nintendo reviewer stated that they “have a lot more fun playing a co-op game,” while a reviewer for The Gamer stated that they “do not recommend purchasing this game if you want to play it yourself.”

For some critics, the visuals stood out the most, as the game, like in Obsidian’s Grounded, takes place in familiar environments such as supermarkets, bedrooms, garages and bathrooms, which is why Hardcore Gamer described it as a game that is “fun to watch”. and it’s more fun to play.” Similarly, Nintendo World Report praised the visuals, stating that “the aesthetics of the toys were fully realized with incredible detail.”

Hypercharge gets a second chance at life

Digital Cybercherries has not yet finished supporting Hypercharge: Unboxed, and the studio has planned an upcoming Xbox port for the game. To encourage gamers to check out the game, the studio focused on a large marketing campaign. The scale of marketing is quite unusual for a game that has been on the market for two years, but it has helped create a significant hype around Hypercharge.

This can be seen on Hypercharge’s official Twitter page, where there are numerous messages urging Xbox players to subscribe to the newsletter, and in just a few days the studio managed to collect more than 30,000 subscriptions, which shows how much enthusiasm surrounds the indie game. The video clips of the game posted on Twitter were also very popular: in just a few days, one video gained more than 14 million views.

Even Digital Cybercherries are surprised at how popular the game has become in such a short period of time. In addition to Twitter trends, several gaming publications wrote about the game this week, and gaming industry figures such as Corey Barlog from Santa Monica tweeted about Hypercharge. The studio even mentioned that it received an email about a possible Hypercharge TV show, which proves that IP has room for further growth. On the other hand, the excitement caused some to worry developers about the release date, which the developers asked gamers to stop doing.

Hypercharge’s sudden popularity may be due to the fact that it has finally found its key demographic.